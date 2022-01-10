Celebrity Big Brother 3 logo reveal; is a cast reveal coming soon?

Celebrity Big Brother 3 will be one of the reality TV highlights of the new year, and we know that it is premiering on Wednesday, February 2.

So while you wait for the show to arrive, why not check out the new logo? You can see that above, and the presence of all the show is probably a play on 1) this being a winter season and 2) this airing opposite the Winter Olympics, by and large. You’ve got the famed red carpet in the foreground and the city lights of Los Angeles in the back. Is it a little ironic that there’s more snow in this image than in the majority of LA for a full year? Absolutely; you need to go up to Big Bear or some of the other mountain towns to get anything close to this.

Now that you’ve seen the logo, it of course makes sense to start talking about the cast. When will we learn about them? Odds are, probably not for a while. The last time there was a season back in 2019, the cast was revealed in mid-January; yet, that season also premiered in January. We expect the cast to be announced a little over a week before the premiere, so that at some point in the final week or two this month.

There are going to be a ton of cast rumors out there over the next 14 days. A lot of them are going to be nonsense. Prepare for that in advance. We wonder how many celebrities are going to want to do this given the quarantine requirements, let alone having to be in a house away from their world for such a long period of time. There are also a lot of negotiations that happen down to the wire; that’s always going to be a part of the celebrity world where there are salaries and other demands involved.

