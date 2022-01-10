Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Season 3 January schedule

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? If you’re curious about that, or what lies ahead for the month of January, we are here to help!

The first order of business here, though, is revealing the bad news: You won’t be getting a chance to dive into the sitcom again tonight. Because of the college football championship game, the network is understandably taking the night off from airing new episodes. They want to save them for when they can get better ratings, and that makes a good bit of sense.

So when are new episodes starting up again? Think in terms of one week’s time! There are no more details as of yet for what lies ahead, but it’s our hope that over the next few days a few more pieces of info will start to be unearthed. The episode title is “Cats in a Bathtub,” and there is another episode coming on January 24 titled “Your Beans Are Flatlining.”

Unfortunately, the January 24 episode is poised to be the final one for the month and after that, we’re stuck waiting until February at the earliest to see Bob Hearts Abishola back. Be prepared for at least a few more repeats to air at that given point in time, mostly due to the fact that there’s a lot happening in terms of the Winter Olympics. That’s going to case a lot of CBS shows to go off the air for a certain period of time, and they will be replaced by either repeats or special programming like Celebrity Big Brother.

Hopefully, at some point over the next couple of weeks, we’ll also get some more news on a season 4. Based on where things are right now, we’re reasonably optimistic about it!

