Outlander season 6 photo: New look at Tom, Malva, and Allan Christie

The premiere of Outlander season 6 is now less than two months away from premiering on Starz, so why not take another look behind the scenes?

Today, what we’re happy to do is share another look at the Christie family, who are going to be playing a very important role in the stories to come. Of course, this does not mean that they will generate positive reactions from all. The photo at the bottom of this article shows Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) alongside his children Malva (Jessica Reynolds) and Allan (Alexander Vlahos). Tom shares a history with Jamie (Sam Heughan) from their time at Ardsmuir, and the two were hardly the best of friends then. What will we see from the two of them now?

We don’t want to give too much away from the books within this article, but let’s just say that the Christie family overall has a hugely important role in the story to come. For better or worse they make their presence felt at the Ridge, and there’s going to be a great deal of content swirling around them. This adds of course to everything else that is going on over the upcoming eight episodes. Claire is still wrestling with the aftermath of her trauma from the end of season 5, Roger and Brianna are trying to better figure out their roles, and then there are questions regarding what is going to happen with the Revolutionary War right around the corner. This is a particularly eventful season and we have to prepare for more twists and turns around just about every single corner.

Odds are, Starz is going to start putting their promotional engine into high gear between now and the end of the month — be prepared for plenty more cast photos, and also potentially a trailer and other clips from the story to come.

Related – Get some other news right away when it comes to Outlander season 6

What do you want to see from the Christie family across Outlander season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Tom Christie didn't exactly see eye to eye with Jamie in Ardsmuir. Now his family is settling on the Ridge. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/eckA2OszbH — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 10, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







