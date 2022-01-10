Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? The January schedule ahead

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? What else is going to be coming up over the month of January? We have a lot to get into here!

First things first, though, we should go ahead and share the (unfortunate) bad news: There is no installment on the air tonight. What gives with that? It’s the college football championship game. In other words, CBS doesn’t want to throw some of its shows up against that sort of competition. We’re going to be waiting until Monday, January 17 to see what’s coming up next for the sitcom. There aren’t a ton of details out there for it yet, but we are happy to share at least some of what we know about the stories to come.

Take, for example, the fact that season 4 episode 11 (airing next week) is titled “Welcome to the Knockout.” Meanwhile, the episode that follows on January 24 is “Welcome to the Big One.” There is a repeat currently scheduled for January 31 and after that, we get into the month of February and presumably close to the Olympics. We’re expecting a number of repeats and/or alternate programming at that time, mostly because there are so many other things going on. We’re anticipating that a lengthier run of new episodes are going to arrive at some point moving into late February or early March.

For those wondering, the hiatus tonight for The Neighborhood is the same for the other shows on CBS — that includes Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS, and then also the NCIS: Hawaii spin-off show. We hope that over the next few weeks, we’re going to be getting some sort of renewal for some of these shows. The ratings are decent enough and with that, we have a lot of faith that these shows will all be coming back.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Neighborhood

What do you most want to see on The Neighborhood season 4 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







