The Neighborhood season 4 episode 11 return date at CBS

Following the events of the new episode tonight, are you prepared for The Neighborhood season 4 episode 11? Or, as we suppose we should say, are you prepared for another hiatus?

We know that a lot of people out there waited a long time to check out episode 10; unfortunately, this story exists on somewhat of an island. Because of the college football championship game on CBS next week, there is no new episode currently set to air. Instead, we’ll be coming back on Monday, January 17 with a story titled “Welcome to the Knockout.” That’s the sort of title that immediately makes us think of boxing, but there is no guarantee right now that this will be the focus of this story.

Meanwhile, beyond just this there’s another episode coming on January 24 in “Welcome to the Big One.” These two episodes put together will hopefully make up for the hiatus next week, and beyond just that the one that is likely coming through at least one part of February when the Winter Olympics are going to more or less displace everything.

One other important thing to watch over the next several weeks is what CBS decides to do when it comes to a season 5. While nothing is altogether confirmed here as of yet, we do think that the ratings this season, which have held up rather well, are enough to offer up some hope. CBS doesn’t have a lot of other traditional multi-camera sitcoms that are bringing in these sort of numbers. The other two top comedies right now in Young Sheldon and Ghosts are single-camera in nature, and don’t that same exact look or feel to them.

