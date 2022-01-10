The Bachelor episode 2 video: Clayton’s women freak out over Hilary Duff

Tonight’s The Bachelor episode 2 is right around the corner, and if you want to see some of Clayton’s women completely lose their minds, we’ve got the perfect preview for you below!

If you look below, you can get a pretty good sense of what we’re talking about here as Hilary Duff shows up on one of the first group dates of the season. This is one of those instances where you have to remember that a ton of these women probably grew up on Lizzie McGuire and with that in mind, it’s like a total rock star coming into the room. Some of them are far more excited about this than they were meeting Clayton! (Granted, they didn’t even know who he was prior to filming kicking off.)

Duff is on board to help with what seems to be throwing a kid’s birthday party; in general, we’ve said that the objective here is probably to see how prepared some of these women are to be a mother down the road. Yet, we don’t necessarily think that being good with these kids is going to be what gets you a group-date rose; Clayton is someone who clearly values validation and interest, so odds are the person who puts themselves out there the most will capture his eye and maybe get a little bit of attention in return.

We’re still early on in this season, but that doesn’t mean that there is no drama! Be prepared for one woman tonight to land in hot water after it’s revealed that she has been talking off and on with a guy, which leads to Clayton potentially thinking that she’s not fully in on this experience.

