Dexter: New Blood boss open to Harrison spin-off after season 1 finale

Is there going to be a Harrison-led spin-off following the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale? There’s been talk about the idea for a while, and we understand why. It felt like for much of the season, the producers were setting up Jack Alcott’s character to be a future star in his own right. We saw him separate from Dexter and with him being the one to kill his father, it’s easy to draw parallels between this and Power book II: Ghost.

For a while, we thought that executive producer Scott Reynolds was actually going to announce something on the subject today; instead, it was just an announcement on a DVD set.

So while there is no confirmation that a spin-off is going to happen, Clyde Phillips has made it very clear that he’s open to the idea. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here’s some of what the showrunner had to say:

I am open to the possibility. I’ve been with Showtime forever. I did the first four seasons of Dexter and the last three seasons of Nurse Jackie. Showtime is family. I’m open to the possibility if they wanna pursue it but there are no plans at the moment for that. Jack Alcott is a great actor. He took wrestling lessons. He took baseball lessons. He took chopping wood lessons, fighting lessons. He was a great spirit. We had to shoot out of order because we had to chase the weather. We always needed snow. There’s a scene where he’s in therapy with Dexter. We purposely did that earlier to give him and Michael C. Hall a chance to really react to each other, to get to know each other. By the time it was over, Jack was ready to play the end of the series. We shot that in the first month. We needed the snow!

As of right now, we tend to think there’s a small chance of a Harrison show, but nothing definite. Most of the reactions to the Dexter finale were negative and honestly, it’s hard to know what this show would look like. While Harrison has some darkness, he’s also not a serial killer in the way Dexter is. The idea of the series would be a substantially more ambiguous.

