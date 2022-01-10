Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight over at CBS? Are you about to dive into the world of the Vanessa Lachey series again?

Well, we unfortunately don’t have great news to share within this piece. There is no new installment tonight; instead, you’ll be waiting until Monday, January 17 to see it back on the air. Is it a little weird for the show to come back after a hiatus, only to go off the air again a week later? Absolutely, but there is a pretty decent reason for it: The presence of the college football championship tonight. CBS doesn’t want to hurt the ratings of one of their most-successful freshman shows.

Below, you can take a look at the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 11 synopsis with some more details about what is coming up when the show returns:

“The Game” – When evidence to put away a drug kingpin is stolen, Lucy goes undercover at an underground poker tournament to find out which high-roller is behind the crime. Also, Lucy’s feelings are in turmoil when Whistler’s ex-girlfriend arrives in town, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Jan. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Just from what we’re seeing in that alone, it’s pretty clear that this will be a huge episode for Lucy across the board. Professionally, you’ll learn more about what she is capable of in a dangerous and high-stakes environment. On a personal level, meanwhile, you’ll see how she handles someone she perceives to be a threat to her and Whistler’s future. That may not be something she actually needs to worry about, but we understand why she could be paranoid coming into it.

