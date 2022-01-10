Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, January 9?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Within this article, we’ll do our part to hand down an answer to that — and also talk more about what the future is holding for the late-night staple.

As we get further and further in the year, it’s inevitably going to lead to more questions about where the show is. Unfortunately, it’s not back on the air as of yet. There is no new episode tonight, and we’re most likely a month out, at least, until it is back. HBO has yet to confirm a premiere date and because of that, we tend to think we’ll be waiting for a little while still.

To say that we miss Last Week Tonight at the moment has to be one of the biggest understatements out there. Just remember that Oliver’s show breaks down topical headlines in both a funny and informative way and with Saturday Night Live still off the air, we haven’t had their perspective yet this year, either. Heck, even a few traditional late-night shows have been MIA so far due to some positive tests among the hosts. It’s been a fairly sparse 2022 so far in the genre and we hope that this changes soon.

It’s fairly common practice for Last Week Tonight to come back on the air in February, so don’t be altogether shocked if this is when he comes back on the air, as well. The only curveball that could be thrown at us here is what happens when it comes to the Winter Olympics. It’s easy for the Games to cause HBO to delay things for at least a short period of time.

