Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 11: Wheatley’s move

Thursday night will mark Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 11 coming on the air, and more trouble for Elliot Stabler.

So what is at the center of the struggle this time around? Unfortunately for him, it’s a rather familiar face in Richard Wheatley ready to cause some more chaos. Now that Elliot worked so hard to destroy his life, he’s going to get his revenge on all of New York City. We’ve already seem him play his games across New York, being the villain so that he could eventually come across as the hero later on.

Now, he seems to be perpetuating a hack that is leading to a lot of the city’s systems falling apart, and unless some tech gurus can get this fixed and fast, much of the city could ultimately fall apart. There’s also another problem here in that he’s showing more and more of a willingness to go after Stabler’s family. If he continues to do this, it could make Stabler cross a line that he doesn’t want to cross. We’ve already seen him gravitate towards this already.

There’s no denying that Dylan McDermott is fantastic in this role and at this point, he’s almost becoming the Joker to Stabler’s Batman. He knows how to get under his skin, and he also can play the rules in a very specific way because he knows there are certain boundaries that his antagonist will not cross. We’re only three episodes into this arc at present and with that in mind, we have to imagine things are going to get messier.

Also, we really hope Elliot figures things out with Angela soon. If he doesn’t, she is always going to have the upper hand here.

