Bob Saget of Full House, America’s Funniest Home Videos dead at 65

Some truly heartbreaking news has come out today: Bob Saget, a legendary sitcom star and comedian, is reportedly dead at 65.

According to a report from TMZ, Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room. He was recent on tour across the state, and there was no evidence of any medical issue prior to the news of his passing.

For people who grew up in the 1980’s or early ’90s, it’s hard to think of more of a ubiquitous name in TV than Saget. He was the star of one of the biggest sitcoms of the era in Full House, and that was coupled with him being the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. There was even more curiosity around him thanks to the dichotomy between his family-sitcom character of Danny Tanner and some of the absolutely-filthy stand-up comedy he would do on tour. There have been a lot of comedic characters on TV ever since inspired by Tanner and/or Saget himself.

Bob reprised his famed role on the Netflix series Fuller House, and also ended up on a recent season of The Masked Singer, where he was able to show off some surprising vocal chops. Even when he didn’t have a TV show on the air Saget never really waned from public consciousness; he was always active in the comedy community, and he carried with him a unique perspective on his fame and even his mortality.

If you go back and listen to some of Saget’s podcast interviews over the years, you will understand the amount of tragedy that existed within his life. He lost multiple siblings over the past few decades, and often used comedy (as so many do) as a way to channel his pain. His death hits hard; we have so many memories over the years watching him on TV or even listening to his voice in podcast form. It still felt like he had so much to give the comedy community, and had a rare ability to speak from the heart and turn it straight into a joke seconds later.

Our thoughts go out to Saget’s loved ones during what has to be a difficult time. (Photo: Netflix.)

