Succession season 4: Is Roman Roy the real wild card?

As we wait for Succession season 4 to arrive, there’s a lot to consider when it comes to several characters.

Take, for example, Kieran Culkin’s character of Roman Roy. He’s shown himself over time to be one of the smartest people in the family, but also one of the most impressionable. He can be manipulated; we’ve seen that with Logan, just as we’ve also seen that with Gerri. He wants approval and love — basically, things that he hasn’t had for most of his life.

So what sort of story could be told with Roman moving forward? Let’s start with a reminder here of where things stand. Roman finally took a stand against his dad in the finale, as Kendall and Shiv teamed up with him to try to stop the GoJo application. Because of their mother striking a deal with Logan, unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though this is going to happen.

As for where this leaves all of them moving forward, it’s going to be a pretty precarious place. Roman could still be swung here and there by Gerri, and it could take his siblings making it clear that being over there isn’t good for him. He will constantly be let down by his father, who often only sees him as a tool to utilize when he sees fit. They’re going to have to keep close watch on Roman, who may also need to find another vessel for his validation. So long as he craves that, there’s always going to be a risk that he oscillates between sides. It’s what makes him an x-factor for whenever season 4 premieres; odds are, we’ll be waiting a good while.

What do you think is going to happen for Roman Roy on Succession season 4?

