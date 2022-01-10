Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12: Will Joe Hill return to family dinner?

There are few Blue Bloods institutions quite like family dinner. Even when the show doesn’t give you a lot of substantial content in these scenes, there is still something warm and comforting about them. It’s something you know you’re going to get week in and week out, and during the pandemic we think it makes people yearn more for the days when they could do this often with their own family. There’s a sense of healthy nostalgia with them.

Over the past couple of years, one of the things we’ve really loved is getting to see a few guests pop in here and there. Take, for example, getting to see Joe Hill, Maria Baez, or even Joe’s mother turn up in the past. It adds a little bit of fluidity to them and when you get to sit at the table, it allows for you to have an extra badge of honor.

So could we be seeing Joe come back to family dinner before too long? We know that he’s going to be featured during season 12 episode 12 airing on January 21, but that doesn’t mean that he will be dining with the rest of the family. As a matter of fact, the photo below suggests that it’s not going to be happening. This image is from the episode titled “The Reagan Way” and Will Hochman’s character is nowhere to be seen.

Is this 100% confirmation that Joe is not present? Not entirely, since there’s always a chance that he could turn up a little bit later on. Still, we see something like this and the first thing we have to do is temper some of our expectations. Joe may have something else going on and with that, family dinner may not be an option for him in this episode. We know he’s also dealing with some conflict with Jamie, so he may just not want to turn up.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see coming up on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







