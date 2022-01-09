SWAT season 5 episode 11 return date for Shemar Moore, cast

After tonight’s hyper-intense episode, it makes sense to want the SWAT season 5 episode 11 return date. Do you want to know about that, or get more insight on what could be coming up in the long-term? We’re happy to help in all respects.

The unfortunate news is that just like the rest of the CBS lineup, there is no new episode next week. What’s the reason for that? It mostly has a thing or two to do with them wanting to avoid competition from the NFL at all costs. You don’t want to do something to hurt your show’s ratings, especially when there is a season 6 in limbo and no confirmation as to whether or not it’s going to happen as of yet.

For now, the plan is for the Shemar Moore series to come back on Sunday, January 23 (following a two-hour block of NCIS: Los Angeles) with an episode titled “Old School Cool.” There are no official details out there for this episode yet, but we are curious how it got that name. There’s actually a popular Reddit community that is called the same thing, so we wonder if that is an inspiration on some sort of level.

The one thing we do hope is that when SWAT comes back, more viewers are able to discover it. We’re not surprised that the show dropped to its lowest viewership of the season after moving off its Friday timeslot, but it would be nice to see things improve from here on out. (Honestly, we still don’t understand the move in the first place since it was performing so well alongside Magnum PI and then also Blue Bloods.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

