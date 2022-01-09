Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6: Is Tariq out of prison?

Going into Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6, it was probably assumed that Tariq would get out of prison. With that being said, did it actually happen?

The show didn’t even wait until the episode of the episode this week to make it clear that Michael Rainey Jr.’s character was going to find his way out. He’s free! With that being said, there are of course consequences … mostly because being free is currently a relative state.

Thanks to calling in a favor from Rashad Tate (who still is looking at a run for Congress), Tariq was able to get a favorable judge who would set bail for him. Yet, he has to wear an ankle monitor and stay relatively confined to Manhattan. If he ventures too far, it’s all over for him. He can still work with Effie to navigate his operation without the police knowing, but he’s not in a particularly easy position.

What’s interesting to us right now is where Tasha could fit into the mix. Apparently she knows about Tariq and wants to speak to him, but for now, it seems like both Davis and Saxe are working to keep her away. They are probably trying to present the most clear-cut case, which they have to prepare for right now. It may be easier for them to prove that Ramirez’s badge was planted there, but for Jabari, that’s gonna be more of a challenge. Just remember that he actually committed that crime! It will be hard to cover anything up.

