Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Changes for season 33

Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Are we going to have a chance to see the second episode of the calendar year now?

The schedule that the network is running with right now is pretty darn confusing; there is absolutely no way you can deny that. The first episode of 2022 aired at a special time due to Fox’s intention to promote Next Level Chef. Now, there’s not going to be a new episode at all. No doubt this is mad frustrating, given that it’s hard to keep track of when there are episodes and when there aren’t any.

Here’s what we can go ahead and tell you, though: There’s no episode tonight, and it doesn’t appear as though there is any half-hour airing for the rest of the month. Instead, you’re probably going to be waiting until early February at the earliest to see The Simpsons back. It’s absolutely true that this stinks, but for the time being, it just is what it is.

Ultimately, we’ve seen this pattern before to some extent with Fox: The Simpsons suffers under some weird schedule for a little while before ultimately coming back in late February/March with new episodes for most of the rest of the season. That’s going to be a big part of what you get this time, with the Winter Olympics probably making the hiatus a little longer than usual. The only reason we may be getting at least one episode in early February is because the Super Bowl is a week later than usual — a byproduct naturally of there being an extra week of football this time around.

