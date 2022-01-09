Call the Midwife season 11 episode 3 spoilers: A milestone birthday

Next week on BBC One we’re going to be seeing Call the Midwife season 11 episode 3, and there will be a cause for celebration! There is a hundred-year anniversary coming up and with that, a number of the nuns at Nonnatus are going to prepare for an event like no other.

We love episodes of this show where there is some sort of wonderful event at the end of them; in a way, it’s a reminder that no matter what is going on in life, there is still a light at the end of the tunnel. We’re hoping that this show will focus on that given that there are a number of difficult stories ahead in this episode. Take, for example, addiction. This is not an easy crisis to resolve; it’s something that is still going on today. The best thing to do is to offer support and remember that these people are still just that: People. Don’t characterize anyone on the basis of their struggle.

Below, you can check out the full Call the Midwife season 11 episode 3 synopsis with more updates as to what lies ahead:

It’s June 1967, and the Order of St Raymond Nonnatus are celebrating a very special milestone birthday. It has been 100 years since the Order first arrived in Poplar. When Sister Julienne is unable to organise the celebrations, Shelagh brings the community together for what will be a joyous occasion.

While tending to a patient who has tuberculosis, Sister Frances and Nancy learn that some residents have become increasingly frustrated by the presence of meths drinkers in the area. As local councillor, Violet must balance her professional and personal views in how best to tackle the issue. However, Nancy begins to see past the community’s fear and recognises the plight of these homeless addicts.

Nurse Crane treats a young singer, Julie Haig, who is making a name for herself after meeting her manager, Mo Lewin. But as Julie can no longer hide her pregnancy, she must decide between two very different futures.

