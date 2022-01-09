Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we going to have a chance to learn more about the Dutton Ranch tonight?

There’s no denying that we’ve had a fantastic run with this show over the past several weeks, and this past episode ended in quite a powerful way. After all, we saw Jamie Dutton kill his own biological father, only for Beth to be there to witness him dispose of the body. She seems to have full control over him now, and we have to think that this is going to lead to a lot of drama moving forward.

Unfortunately, this is where we come bearing the bad news: There is no new episode airing on the network tonight. Last week was, unfortunately, the season 4 finale. While there technically isn’t a season 5 renewal at the moment, we do think that one feels inevitable. We’re talking here about one of the biggest shows on television, and also one that has a prequel in 1883 and potentially a spin-off on the way about the Four Sixes.

The fifth season of the show will more than likely premiere in either the fall or at some point early next year, with a lot of that depending on when production actually starts. We think Paramount would LOVE to have the show back at the same time. Just remember how successful it was in the ratings! We personally think there’s a good chance it will go on for at least a couple more years, but a lot of that could depend on Taylor Sheridan and his plans for the story.

So while you wait for more Yellowstone, enjoy 1883. Let’s also hope that we get a little more information on a potential spin-off over the next few months, as well. None of this will replace the flagship, but it’ll will all be worth watching.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 5 moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is already over, and there is no new installment tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







