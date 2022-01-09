The Blacklist season 9 ratings set new high; good sign for season 10?

While there is still no word on if The Blacklist season 10 will happen, we do come bearing a small beacon of hope today. The ratings just hit a high note for the first episode of 2022!

Per some new live+same-day information, season 9 episode 7 (titled “Between Sleep and Awake”) ended up generating a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and also more than 3.4 million viewers on the night. This is tied for the best demo rating of the season, and it also happens to be the most-watched episode this season by a good 300,000 viewers. The last time the show generated this many viewers was all the way back in April.

We’ll admit to being at least moderately surprised by some of this, mostly because “Between Sleep and Awake” was a Ressler-centric episode and typically, fan reaction for episodes not featuring Reddington front and center is a little bit mixed. Yet, that didn’t cause viewers to steer clear from what proved to be a great showcase for Diego Klattenhoff as a performer, especially that final scene at Liz’s grave.

On the flip side, there were some things benefiting this episode going in. First and foremost viewership is generally pretty good across the board in January/February, as more people stay indoors and avoid cold temperatures. Meanwhile, this was also the first time all season that The Blacklist did not have to compete against NFL football, which always tends to siphon away viewers from everything. Hopefully, these ratings are a reminder to NBC that viewers are still out there, even if the show isn’t the massive hit it once was.

