Better Call Saul season 6: The premiere date wait continues

Do we think that Better Call Saul season 6 is going to arrive in the first half of 2022? For the time being, we’re cautiously optimistic. However, it is somewhat surprising that a week into the new year, we still have not heard much about the final season’s future.

So is there a reason for optimism that this is going to change down the road? We personally tend to think so.

Because of the claims that the final season could be split up into two halves, we’re a little more optimistic than we’d otherwise be that we’re going to be getting new episodes in the reasonably-near future. It makes sense for AMC to want that for awards-show purposes, and we also think the fir six or seven episodes will be ready to air in plenty of time. It’s okay then if the second half takes a little bit longer to get together.

At some point over the next couple of months, we imagine that there will be an announcement of a premiere date; that doesn’t mean we’ll get a trailer, but we think it makes sense to kick off the hype for season 6 before too long. It’s already been a long time since the premiere of season 5; it’s crazy to think that at the time some of those episodes were airing, the global pandemic was not even going on!

The health crisis has, of course, been a major factor in delaying production, as was the minor heart attack suffered by serious star Bob Odenkirk. He was thankfully able to recover, and filming resumed a period of time later.

