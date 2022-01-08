The Rookie season 4 episode 11 promo: John Nolan vs. Jason

The Rookie season 4 episode 11 is coming onto ABC tomorrow and at the center of it is one of John Nolan’s more personal cases. Can he find a way to keep Bailey from going to prison? We know that he wants it, but we also know it won’t come easy.

At the end of last episode, it was clear that Jenna Dewan’s character was a victim of a set-up as someone planted drugs in her car. While it was never 100% confirmed, we don’t think it takes some enormous amount of effort to figure out who is responsible: Jason. He’s the one who has the motive to do it! He’s clearly unhappy that his estranged wife won’t talk to him or get back into some sort of relationship, and he hates the idea of her being happy. He’s also incredibly slimy and tries his best to put up the “I’m a good guy” front, which makes it all the harder for him to pin down.

Based on the promo below, though, we know that things are going to get intense for Nolan and Jason in this episode, so much so that there’s going to be a chase scene and also what looks to be a fistfight. We know Nathan Fillion’s character is determined to get results here. In his mind, he thinks he’ll have to eventually choose between the woman he loves or his career if he can’t figure out the truth.

We hope that this story is wrapped up in this episode; Nolan and Bailey need a chance to move forward, and we also know there are plenty of other stories coming up that need to be addressed. Fingers crossed that the final battle lives up to some of the hype!

