NCIS season 19: Will filming delay impact upcoming episodes?

As some of you may have heard, filming on NCIS season 19 has been pushed back early on this year due to some positive tests behind the scenes. Work is still being done on the crossover in Hawaii, but of course any work stoppage is going to lead to questions about the future.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and ask the following: Should we expect some sort of schedule change in light of a production delay? Are we still getting more episodes this month?

The first thing that we should tell you here, of course, is that everything is still subject to change. That’s often how it works when it comes to shows in this era. Nonetheless, as of this writing there is no change to the upcoming episodes. Season 19 episode 11 (“All Hands”) is still scheduled for January 17, while episode 12 (“Fight or Flight”) is still set for the 24th. We should note that both of these episodes have already been filmed, so there’s no reason for the current delay to impact the show at all.

When we could get into a stranger situation is if this delay turns out to be a long one, since that could impact episodes slated for after the Olympics depending on how many are left. The episode count for NCIS season 19 was never publicly released, with one of the reasons for that probably being all the flux that comes with the pandemic. Our feeling has long been that we’ll be lucky to have it land in the 18-22 range, but it’s all up to CBS, production, and the state of the health crisis itself.

