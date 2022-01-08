Yellowstone season 5 premiere date: Will it air in 2022?

Now that season 4 has come and gone, the #1 thing for us to do is start to look ahead to Yellowstone season 5. Of course, that begins with discussing potential premiere dates!

We know that technically, there is still no renewal at Paramount Network. There’s no real reason to worry about that, though, as it’s more or less a formality. More episodes are coming, and a number of cast members are already discussing it.

The first order of business for the Kevin Costner series is going to be getting back to Montana in order to film new episodes, but unfortunately that hasn’t happened yet. Our hope is that come spring, the cast and crew can be back when temperatures start to rise and some of the snow goes away. If that happens, it feels like there’s a chance that the show could be ready again for the fall.

If we had to look into a crystal ball, we foresee Paramount wanting season 5 to air again in November. It set ratings records for them then and they’re well-aware that they have no other show that comes anywhere close to these ratings.

So why wouldn’t the show be back then? There are a few different reasons. Take, for example, Taylor Sheridan needing more time to perfect the story. Just remember for a moment here that the guy is also working at the moment on Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 — that’s a lot for one person, especially someone who writes the majority of the episodes themselves. There’s also making sure filming dates line up with Costner, who remains a pretty busy guy in between acting gigs and his music. We always figured that his career would have more hits to it, but we never imagined that a basic-cable show would be as big as some of his earlier movies.

Hopefully, we’ll hear a little more on Yellowstone season 5 and specific premieres at some point a little later in the summer. For some more expectations, be sure to visit the link here.

When do you want to see the Yellowstone season 5 premiere air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

