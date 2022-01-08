Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Are we about to see the show back from its season 2 hiatus?

We know the last two weeks were pretty frustrating, given that the series left us off on a pretty enormous cliffhanger regarding Tariq’s arrest and the return of Lorenzo to the fold. It goes without saying that we wanted answers as soon as humanly possible. So are we about to get them?

Well, here is where we come bearing the good news: We’re about to dive back into the show again! Tonight there is a new episode airing on the network titled “What’s Free?” and through it, Tariq’s going to face quite the major dilemma. How is he going to work to get out of jail, let alone return to school? Meanwhile, how can Monet reconcile the return of Lorenzo with the fact that she just told Mecca she wants to be with him?

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 6 synopsis:

Tariq reflects on where he is in his life and who he can trust. Brayden must decide whether to protect his family or help save Tariq’s, while Monet is faced with a new world order within her own family.

Odds are, there are going to be no more breaks for the remainder of this season — with that in mind, you can just dive back into the story and enjoy the thrill ride to come!

