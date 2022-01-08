Cobra Kai season 5 spoilers: Thomas Ian Griffith on Terry Silver’s future

In our mind, there is little doubt that Thomas Ian Griffith is one of the stars of Cobra Kai season 4. If you think back to The Karate Kid: Part III, Terry Silver was hardly a multifaceted character. He was intense, over-the-top, and at times completely ridiculous. The film itself is extremely polarizing largely for that reason.

Yet, on the Netflix series the writers did a great job of not only explaining some of Terry’s past behavior, but also turning him into this nuanced, hyper-intelligent character who is calculating and power-hungry above all else. He’s addicted in some ways to the power that comes with karate; once he got back into this world, there was no stopping him. This is what leads to him setting up John Kreese and allowing him to take full control of Cobra Kai as he works to turn it into an empire.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Griffith notes that the path for season 5 is going to be all sorts of crazy now that Terry has gotten precisely what he wanted — a victory at the All Valley and a path forward for his dojo:

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Griffith notes that the path for season 5 is going to be all sorts of crazy now that Terry has gotten precisely what he wanted — a victory at the All Valley and a path forward for his dojo:

You’re going to see the next level of Terry Silver. It is like what the creators say, “What if Terry had won the All Valley Karate Tournament in 1989?” So we’ll explore that — and it is fascinating.

Granted, we know that Terry’s victory is far from legit, given that he paid off a referee to ensure Tory won. Yet, unless she comes clean about what she heard, that doesn’t matter; Terry’s influence is going to spread far and wide coming up and he’s more dangerous than ever.

