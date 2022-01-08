NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 spoilers: Will Kessler return soon?

Are we going to be seeing David Kessler emerge at some point in the future on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13? It’s something worth thinking about, and for a number of different reasons. This is one of the most significant adversaries out there, and that’s without mentioning just how terrifying he is. So long as he is out there, there is a pretty significant reason for Kensi Blye to be up late at night.

However, it does not appear as though Frank Military is poised to reprise his role as the character over the next few episodes. According to a report from TVLine, there is no specific air date for a Kessler return as of yet. He still could be coming this season but if so, odds are it won’t be this month. (We’ve seen press releases for the next few episodes and he’s not mentioned in any of them.)

With all of this being said, it does look as though Kessler will be mentioned in the upcoming episode slated to air this weekend. It may not give us a signal as to when he’s returning to this world, but it is another reminder that he is still out there.

If there is a tiny bit of good news here, it’s that the writers still have time to figure this out — and some of our fears that this could be the final season have sense been squelched. If you recall, Eric Christian Olsen previously shared a post on Instagram with #thefinalseason included. As it turns out, that was just a joke — that still doesn’t mean that a season 14 is coming, but it is a reminder that nothing is altogether certain in the television world. We hate Kessler, but at the same time there needs to be resolution to this. We don’t want to see Kensi traumatized by this guy!

