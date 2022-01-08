Chicago PD season 9 episode 11 promo: Is Atwater in danger?

When Chicago PD season 9 episode 11 airs on NBC next week, there’s an awful lot of content that you’ll be left to sort through.

So what’s one of the top stories right now? It’s as simple as wondering whether or not Kevin Atwater will find himself in a really terrible spot, and all thanks to an informant who may go rogue here and cause the entire Intelligence team some serious trouble.

So why trust this informant in the first place? That really comes down to a central question: What do you do when you have no one else to do the job? You have to rely on someone, but sometimes the best-laid plans fall through. That just happens. You just don’t want to see any major character end up paying the price as a result of it.

In general, be prepared for this episode (fittingly titled “Lies”) to be a big one for Atwater in general. Over the course of it you’re going to see this character land himself in a position where he has to figure out how to balance his personal life. We’re happy that he’s had more of a romantic arc; however, it’s a little bit complicated when said love interest doesn’t know he is a cop. It throws a significant wrench into things and in the end, we’ll have to see what he decides to do here.

Because we’re still in the middle of the season, we’re not sure that anything will be tied up in a neat little bow here. What we often see instead with this show is that they’ll address something, put it on pause for a little while, and then revisit it at some point down the road. Don’t be shocked if that also happens here.

