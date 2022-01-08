Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale: What happened to Edward Olsen?

The Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale is right around the corner, and we’re finally at a point where everything could make clear. Will Dexter Morgan die? Will he get arrested? Is there actually going to be a satisfying ending?

We do think that some of these questions will get answered. However, we’re a little less optimistic that more answers are coming on Edward Olsen.

At the start of the season, we saw a good bit of Olsen out and about in Iron Lake. He was an extremely wealthy dude, someone who had unlimited resources and had no problem thumbing his nose as protestors. For a long time, there were theories about what his role was in the larger picture. One we had was that he was somehow tied to the embalming that Kurt Caldwell was doing. We also wondered if he was behind some of the security cameras in the city, or that he was setting up to be a Big Bad in season 2.

Now that we are where we are though, we have to wonder more about whether or not Olsen is even coming back. Was the character a total red herring? We haven’t seen him on the show in a good while and because of that, it feels fair to wonder that. It’s not often that Dexter spends this much time on a character, though, for him to not matter later. While it’s unclear how it will happen, we still think there’s a good chance he will turn up again before the finale concludes…

Do you think that Olsen has some sort of role to come on the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale?

