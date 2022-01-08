Magnum PI season 4: Does Magnum know about Higgins’ dream?

Tonight’s Magnum PI season 4 episode started out with a scene that we’ve all been wanting to see for a good while: Higgins having a romantic dream about Magnum!

Early on in the episode, we got a glimpse of the character spending time out on a boat with Thomas, where he told her it was time to act on what was clearly on her mind. She woke up soon after and, for at least a little while moving forward, Magnum messed with her over it. It felt like he knew she had a dream about someone (she had fallen asleep next to him), but it wasn’t until the fifteen-minute mark when he revealed that he actually heard her say his name. For Higgins, this got pretty awkward. How do you explain that away when you’re around the guy most of the time?

Magnum was pretty understanding about the whole dream incident, but at the same time, he told her he hadn’t had the same sort of dream about her. This, in her eyes, made the whole situation even more embarrassing than before.

