The Bachelor episode 2 sneak peek: Clayton Echard’s group date & Ziwe!

The Bachelor episode 2 will be arriving on ABC come Monday night, and Clayton Echard’s going to have some help on his group date!

In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of what’s coming as comedian Ziwe shows up to lend a helping hand for what should be a very revealing afternoon. Many of Clayton’s women are going to be playing an old-school game of “Never Have I Ever?” with her as a guest.

So how illuminating could this prove to be? That’s apparent almost right away, when at least one contestant admits to cheating on a boyfriend back in high school. While honesty can be the best policy, is that a red flag? We think it’s the sort of thing that Clayton will have a conversation about, but we don’t think he’s the sort of person who is going to make sweeping generalizations. He’s get the context and then go from there.

The biggest thing that we keep thinking about here is pretty simple: There’s likely so much more said on this date that becomes an even bigger story. Heck, something as simple as where someone sits can end garnering a ton of attention! Because Elizabeth chooses to sit by Clayton on the date, that automatically makes her desperate in the eyes of some other people.

Sometimes, all it takes is a 60-second preview to know that we’re in for an incredibly messy season with a number of messy players involved. This is one of those said instances, and we just hope that Clayton does have a few moments of genuine romance at some point along the way here.

