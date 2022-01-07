1883 season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Taylor Sheridan on ‘heartbreak’ to come

In just a matter of a couple of days, you can see 1883 season 1 episode 4 airing on Paramount+ — there’s going to be a lot of excitement, but also a lot of drama.

In the video below, you can see show writer Taylor Sheridan do his best to break down how moving forward, there’s going to be a lot of “heartbreak.” Given that so much of this show is about a perilous journey up in uncharted territory, none of this should come as a surprise. Characters are going to die, relationships will be tested, and while the end result may be worthwhile for some, it’s probably not going to be that way for everyone.

Beyond this tease, most of the rest of the video features Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, and the rest of the cast all doing their part to dive into the stories for all of their different characters, and also how the crew does a phenomenal job creating this world. It’s worth noting that this is not a show relying heavily on VFX to make things appear realistic for the time; they are really striving for authenticity and sparing no expense in their quest in order to make that actually happen.

Season 1 episode 4 should arrive on the aforementioned streaming service at midnight Pacific time on Sunday. We know that there was a lot of frustration surrounding the show not airing this past week, but hopefully the story and the drama will prove to be worth the wait. Also, it’s going to be nice to still have something Yellowstone-related to watch after we just got through the original show for the time being. We’re sure that it will be back for a season 5, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

So much work has gone into building the world of 1883. The cast and crew break it all down. #1883TV #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/eEXEF4hIVG — 1883 Official (@1883Official) January 6, 2022

