Cobra Kai season 5 spoilers: ‘Crazy’ story sets up potential season 6

Just in case you need further confirmation that Cobra Kai season 5 is probably not the final season, we’ve got it! Based on new indications from a major cast member, it seems like the upcoming season (which has already been filmed) will serve to shake things up and also set the stage for something more down the road.

Let’s get to some of the main comments here, as they come from the man behind Hawk in Jacob Bertrand. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he referred to season 6 as “crazy” while also noting that “it sets up for [an awesome] season six.”

Watch our Cobra Kai season 4 finale review now! Take a look below for all of our thoughts on the episode, including where the writers could take the story from here. Once you do that very thing, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more discussing coming there and of course, we want you to stay in the loop.

Based on what we’re hearing from season 5 so far, we’re excited to see a story with a different kind of stakes. For Miguel, it’s very much personal as he heads off to try to find his father. For Daniel LaRusso, meanwhile, it’s about trying to stop Cobra Kai from taking over all of Southern California. We’re evolving beyond just the All Valley, which is important since there are only so many times one singular tournament can have the same sort of stakes to it.

Hopefully, we’ll get Cobra Kai season 5 on Netflix later this year and after that, some news on season 6 will start to surface. Given the show’s awesome performance, we tend to think Netflix would want it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Cobra Kai right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Cobra Kai season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







