Yellowstone season 5: Is the 6666 spin-off show now inevitable?

We know that we’re going to have a lot of time moving forward to discuss Yellowstone season 5 so for the sake of this article, let’s shift the focus. What’s happening when it comes to a potential spin-off at the 6666 Ranch?

There’s a lot of intrigue around this idea from the very start and ultimately, there are a number of different reasons for that. Take, for starters, the fact that the 6666 Ranch is a real place; while the Yellowstone Ranch technically exists in some form in real life, it’s actually known as the Chief Joseph Ranch. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is also a part owner of the Four Sixes at this point, which raises further questions as to what he could do moving forward.

We know that the stage is certainly set to do a show down in Texas, one with the characters of Jimmy and Emily potentially as leads. It almost makes more sense for the two of them to move back there than it does them staying in Montana, based on some of what we’ve seen so far. We’d probably meet a lot of interesting faces around them, and we’re sure that Sheridan could cast some big names.

The real issue with the spin-off isn’t whether or not people would watch it, as it does feel like they would. Instead, it’s a matter of making sure you’ve got a solid enough idea to make it happen. The last we heard, there wasn’t anything that was decided when it comes to a premise for a new show. They can’t just do the same exact thing as the flagship show in a different place. There has to be a reason for it to exist beyond just a couple of characters since otherwise, it will fall apart soon after it starts.

