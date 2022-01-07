Magnum PI season 4 episode 11 spoilers: A nun hires Magnum, Higgins

Following what you see tonight on CBS, you’re going to be seeing Magnum PI season 4 episode 11 offer up a change of pace. This is a story coming next week and from what we can tell, it’s going to prove to be a pretty exciting hour of TV! You’ve got the return of Jin and Suzy to the series, a case focusing on a church, and of course a few twists and turns.

Below, you can check out the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 11 synopsis with some preliminary news as to what’s coming up next:

“If I Should Die Before I Wake” – A nun hires Magnum and Higgins to investigate a mysterious and large cash donation made to a parishioner undergoing medical treatment at the church. Also, Jin’s (Bobby Lee) new dog walking business takes a dramatic turn, and Rick nervously prepares to reconnect with Suzy (Betsy Phillips), on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Are there going to be some carry-over stories from tonight’s “Dream Lover”? If there is, we’re not at a point just yet where we can say that for sure. It’s going to take some time to figure out what’s next for Magnum and Higgins romantically if anything, so we’d say to just enjoy the ride and some of the lighthearted humor that the show tends to give us. Also, we’ve at least got a long-term story here with Rick that serves as another reminder that the producers aren’t forgetting about the past.

We would expect that on the surface, Jin’s storyline will be the biggest source of comedy here. How can it not be when it involves a dog-walking business in some way?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 4 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







