Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 spoilers: Danny’s Jimmy Buffett crisis

Are you ready to check out Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 on CBS next week? We hope so, given that “On the Arm” could prove to be rather memorable in a number of ways.

Take, for starters, the fact that Jimmy Buffett is appearing … but not as Jimmy Buffett. Instead, he’s playing a guy pretending to be him, which is one of the more random/hilarious twists we’ve seen on the show in some time. We’re sure the show itself will take things relatively seriously, but there should be a few fun one-liners thrown in here, as well.

Want some more updates on what’s to come? Then we suggest that you view the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 synopsis right now:

“On The Arm” – Danny pursues Dickie Delaney (Jimmy Buffett), a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he’s tricked into paying for the scammer’s meal at an expensive restaurant. Also, Frank investigates NYPD Captain Terrell (Regina Taylor), who is using her badge to get free wares from local stores; Erin worries about her reputation when she’s the subject of a salacious, anonymous police blog; and Jamie introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett guest stars as Dickie Delaney, a Jimmy Buffett impersonator. Regina Taylor guest stars as NYPD Captain Terrell.

The Erin storyline in here feels in particular to be another reminder of what happens when you get yourself immersed into the political world. The DA storyline is going to lead to people trying to take her on and challenge her — or potentially throw some dirt in her direction. If she wants to move forward with this, she has to prepare for all of this and then some.

