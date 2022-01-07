Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we getting the crime drama back on the network after a break the past couple of weeks?

We won’t keep you waiting too long here: Instead, go ahead and commence your rejoicing. There is a new installment tonight titled “Old Friends,” and it’s one that will feature the return of Lyle Lovett to the show after some time away. He and Danny make for quite the odd crime-solving couple, so we have a feeling that there will be a lot of fun conflict here.

Speaking of conflict, Mayor Chase is also returning to the series to mix things up a little bit with Frank. To get more info on that and a whole lot more, take a look at the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Old Friends” – An illegal drug shipment arriving in New York City forces Danny to partner up with his Texas Ranger associate, Major Waylon Gates (Lyle Lovett), to find the narcotics before they flood the streets. Also, Jamie makes a concerning discovery about a former mentor as he helps a neighbor handle a gambling debt, and Frank receives pushback from Mayor Chase over his handling of a brawl between demonstrators and police officers at a protest, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* GRAMMY Award® winner Lyle Lovett returns as Texas Ranger Major Waylon Gates.

This episode is the first of at least three airing during this month, or at least that is the case based on the current CBS schedule. We know there’s a lot of flux right now because of the virus, but we’ve yet to hear anything about the Blue Bloods set shutting down. We’ll have more news on that as it breaks.

