Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 spoilers: Jamie’s big dilemma

We’re a matter of hours away now from Blue Bloods season 12 episode 10 airing on CBS, so why not get into the thick of things for Jamie Reagan?

With this very thing in mind, we present to you a pair of newly-released previews for this upcoming episode titled “Old Friends.” What Will Estes’ character is going to find is that Sergeant Kevin Coolidge, a former mentor of his, is tied to an expansive gambling ring. This is a guy who is respected by a number of people still on the force, and that is going to lead to him being told by multiple people, including Eddie, to just let it go. There may be a perception here that there are bigger fish to fry, and there may also be a fear that arresting Coolidge could lead to a good bit of unrest throughout most of the NYPD. These are issues that many characters may not want, but is Jamie going to care about any of this?

Well, if there is one thing that we’ve come to know about Jamie Reagan over time, it’s that he likes to do the right thing by the letter of the law. He doesn’t skirt around rules or do something for the sake of appeasing others. With that in mind, we don’t think it’s going to be all that easy for him to look the other way here. We more than expect that things are going to get a little bit messy from start to finish here.

In a lot of ways, we see a lot of Jamie’s actions as a precursor to him someday getting another promotion within the NYPD ranks. He’s proved himself to be a great leader, even if he doesn’t always make a lot of friends along the way.

