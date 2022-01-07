NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episodes 9, 10 airing on the same night

If you love NCIS: Los Angeles, rest assured that a lot of great season 13 content is coming up soon. As a matter of fact, you will be seeing two episodes on the same night!

Come Sunday, January 23, you are going to get a double-dose of new episodes before we get around to what will, more than likely, be a big hiatus. Remember that due to the Super Bowl and the Olympics, we’re expecting the show to be off the air for most of February. Consider this two-hour block a chance to get some great stuff before a temporary goodbye — and for now, we don’t see the delayed return to production for the show changing these dates. (These episodes were filmed in advance of the new year, so there’s nothing to be concerned about here.)

On paper, these episodes seem to be separate cases, so it doesn’t necessarily feel like they were written to be some sort of two-hour event. Nonetheless, they should prove exciting, and you can view the attached synopses for more insight into what lies ahead on both.

Season 13 episode 9, “Under the Influence” – The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, at a special time, Sunday, Jan. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 13 episode 10, “Where Loyalties Lie” – When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

