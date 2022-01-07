And Just Like That season 1 episode 7 promo: Dating as a widow

As you prepare for And Just Like That season 1 episode 7 on HBO Max need week, prepare for Carrie Bradshaw to venture into a place she hasn’t been in quite some time.

If you think back to the days of Sex and the City, it would be easy to sit here and say that Carrie is very-much accustomed to the dating world. However, this is not the same sort of world that she’s used to after losing Big. Dating is SO much different with every app under the sun out there, and so are some of the men. One of the guys she runs into just so happens to be a widower himself, out on a date for the first time since losing his wife. Will there be an understanding here that allows for a greater bond, or will this be a signal to Carrie that she’s not entirely ready?

We’re not sure that we envision Carrie fully moving on at some point this season, mostly because we don’t think And Just Like That is really about that. Instead, we see it more as a show all about dealing with grief, embracing change, and also better understanding the person you are.

For Miranda, for example, we’re going to see more of that explored in episode 7 in regards to Che. The writers have taken their time exploring this dynamic, and we’re going to see that expanded further as Miranda wonders about “the life span of an unanswered text.” We think that if there’s ever been a storyline out there a lot of people can relate to, this is more than likely it.

