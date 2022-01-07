Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12 spoilers: Joe Hill’s next appearance!

Today CBS shared some of the first details about Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12, which could be excited in a number of levels.

Take, for starters, the fact that Will Hochman is back as Joe Hill! This will mark his second appearance this season and in this one, he’ll be spending a good bit of time with Jamie. However, don’t expect the two to be buddy-buddy; instead, they’ll be at odds and before the episode ends, we’ll see if the two can work things out.

Hochman is not the only guest star appearing in “The Reagan Way.” You’re also going to be getting an appearance from Stacy Keach as Archbishop Kearns, and this time around, he’ll be clashing with Frank over the rules of confession.

For a few more details on what’s to come, be sure to check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12 synopsis below:

“The Reagan Way” – Frank is at odds with his friend Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) when he says the NYPD arrested the wrong man for a murder, but he can’t break the confessional seal to reveal the true killer’s identity. Also, Danny and Baez use unorthodox methods to work around the Church’s confidentiality constraints to find the real killer; Eddie defies Erin and the D.A.’s office to get justice for a sexual assault survivor; and Reagan family ties are put to the test when Jamie and his nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), butt heads over fair police practices, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Stacy Keach guest stars as Archbishop Kevin Kearns, and Will Hochman returns as Joe Hill, the newest Reagan family member.

Clearly there’s a lot going on in this episode and our hope is by the end of it, we’ll at least get Joe back at family dinner! It’s nice to get different faces there to mix things up here and there.

