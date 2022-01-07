Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 11: Cyber-attacks ahead!

After tonight’s new episode, rest assured that things are gonna get crazy when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 11. This is an installment titled “As Nottingham Was to Robin Hood,” and this is going to be a chance to see the Richard Wheatley story intensify once again.

We don’t want to beat around the bush here; for now, let’s go ahead and share the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

01/13/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a barrage of cyber-attacks cripples the city, Stabler is convinced Wheatley is involved. Bernadette receives an unwelcome visitor. TV-14

Do we tend to believe Stabler on this? 100% absolutely, but we think the larger problem here could be Christopher Meloni’s character getting everyone else on board. At a certain point, he may arrive at a time where he is accused of being the boy who cried “Wheatley” and no one is going to believe him when he brings some new allegations to the surface. Everyone does seem to know that he’s corrupt and worthy of being in a jail cell, but the problem is working to make something stick. That’s why the prosecution gave up after the initial mistrial.

Of course, regardless of Wheatley’s culpability the cyber-attack is going to be a situation that needs to be resolved as soon as humanly possible. There’s a good chance that it’s going to send the entire city into a sense of panic and we’ll have to see where some of the dust settles here.

Eventually, we do want to see Richard Wheatley caught, but the trade-off here is that whenever that happens, it means we lose one of the show’s best characters.

