Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 2: A meatball day!

Following what happened on the premiere tonight, do you want to see what’s coming on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 2? For so many of the cast members at the moment, we’re going to be seeing them enter a brand-new chapter of their lives.

Take, for example, The Situation becoming a father. This is a very different chapter of his life he’s been preparing for and with that, we’re going to see a lot of misadventures coming up. Here’s to hoping that it’s funny, but also heartwarming and a nice reminder of just how far he’s come.

Of course, it also turns out that Mike is not the only cast member going through a big change. For Deena, she’s having an opportunity to celebrate a new phase of her life, as well — what better way to do that than having a “meatball day” with Snooki?

Below, you can check our the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 2 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

No longer pregnant, Deena has a meatball day with Snooki. Meanwhile, Vinny is no longer bi-coastal, Angelina is fed up, and Mike is struggling as he awaits the moment he can bring Baby Romeo home from the hospital.

Of course, one of our main curiosities entering this new season is going to be seeing how the cast members are able to find new ways to be around each other. Because this franchise has been on for so long now, there’s no denying that there are so many things that have been done in the past. Also, add to this the fact that the pandemic is still impacting how everything works — there’s no denying we’re in a pretty strange era for the series as a whole.

