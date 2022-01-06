Cobra Kai season 5: Does Amanda have sort of karate future?

There are a few different things that make Amanda stand out within the Cobra Kai world. For starters, she doesn’t really know Daniel LaRusso because of his history in martial arts. If you think back to season 1, he was far more focused on the car dealership and the bonsais were a small part of what made him stand out. She’s seen a different side of him than most other characters.

With all of this being said, could we ever see this character get slightly more immersed in the karate world moving forward? It’s a fun thing to think about.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Courtney Henggeler (who plays the character) had the following to say on the possibility of her getting more involved in some of the action sequences:

I really hope that someday we see Amanda’s confidence in her own karate abilities. One of these seasons, she has to know some karate, right?! (Laughs.) I have suggested to the writers that she finally does karate, and they’re like, “Hmm. Maybe someday …” Perhaps when they have no storylines left. (Laughs.) But I lay the groundwork every season!

The laughter indicates that a lot of these comments are being made in jest, and of course we have a hard time imagining that Amanda is going to become a karate master down the road. As a matter of fact, we hope that doesn’t happen since it’s nice to have a perspective from someone outside the karate world.

With that being said, it would be pretty fun if someday, Amanda does have a great role in an upcoming action sequence, almost as if she discovers she has more of a fighting spirit than she first thought. It’d be a way to show to other characters not to underestimate her, while still separating her from the rest of the pack.

