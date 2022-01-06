B Positive season 2 episode 10 preview + watch full-length theme song!

Following the first episode of 2022 tonight, why not also take a look at the next B Positive episode? It’s poised to arrive in one week’s time, and it’s going to provide you a healthy mix of family and awkward situations.

For Gina, the focus of the story could be the arrival of her sister, who will probably carry with her all sorts of opinions about everything going on in her life. Meanwhile, Drew will find himself engaging in a back-and-forth with Harry while on a road trip. For the record, a road trip is probably the last place you want to be having said back-and-forth, mostly because there’s no way to easily escape what’s happening. (Do you just jump out of the car in the middle of nowhere?)

For a few specific teases from CBS, go ahead and read the full B Positive season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

“S’mores, Elvis and a Cubano” – Gina gets a surprise visit from her sister, Natalie (Katie Finneran). Also, Drew and Harry (Hector Elizondo) start a road trip together, but have different destinations in mind, on the CBS Original series B POSITIVE, Thursday, Jan. 13 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Watch the full opening theme song!

Earlier this season, CBS introduced a new version of the opening that put Annaleigh Ashford front and center. This week, we learned that this is just an abbreviated version! If you want to watch the full opening number, complete with a dance interlude, more music, and overall a rather good time, check that out below. It’s one of the few modern theme-songs that can actually get stuck in your head, and it makes the most of Ashford’s musical talents. (From the moment she was cast, we have to think producers were thinking of all sorts of fun ways to tap into that.)

