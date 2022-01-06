Legacies season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Is Hope ready for a surprise?

Legacies season 4 episode 10 is not going to be on the air until Thursday, January 27, but do you want to know some news that could help to make the wait easier?

Luckily, the folks over at The CW decided this week to release more details on this episode, titled “Story of My Life.” Hopefully, this is a worthy distraction from the news that the network (or at least a major stake of it) may be sold in the near future. If that happens, a lot of shows’ future could be in flux, but we’ll dive more into that a little bit later on down the road.

For now, let’s just share the Legacies season 4 episode 10 synopsis below, which includes a few important updates pertaining to Hope:

TEAMWORK – Cleo (Omono Okojie), MG (Quincy Fouse) and Jed (Ben Levin) work together on an unusual mission. Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) figure out what is next for them. Meanwhile, an unexpected source takes Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) by surprise. Also starring Jenny Boyd, Chris Lee, and Leo Howard. The episode was directed by Jeffrey Hunt and written by Brett Matthews & Price Peterson (#406).

Who could be surprising Hope? Based on some of the previews we’ve seen, there’s a reasonably good chance it could be Lizzie and the whole Heretic storyline that is going to take center stage. Given the departure of Kaylee Bryant from the show on this past episode, we tend to think that other characters are going to get a little more screen time and a slightly different spotlight than what we’ve seen in the past.

