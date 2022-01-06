After a holiday hiatus, is Law & Order: SVU new tonight over at NBC? Do we have some good news to pass along on Organized Crime?

Luckily, today is your lucky day! Both of these shows are going to be airing new episodes starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and when it comes to the former show, we’re heading back in time! You will see what the SVU team were dealing with at the start of the holiday season, and beyond just that, the return of a familiar face in Donal Logue as Declan. He’s a character who has a personal history with all of the characters, but most notable one Amanda Rollins. That’s going to make a big part of the story tonight deeply personal, given that he fathered a child with her several years back; soon after that, he was sent off on an undercover mission.

Based on what Logue had to say in an interview with TV Insider about this episode, there are going to be some tear-jerking moments throughout:

“I won’t give anything away, but I don’t think there is a parent or child that doesn’t mourn loss or absence.”

We’re certainly excited to see Donal make his big return in this episode, and we also of course wonder just how much Benson we’re going to see here. Because Mariska Hargitay was super-busy filming the big crossover with Organized Crime right before this, it may have taken away from some of her screen time this go-around. Remember, even an actress as amazing as her cannot be in multiple places at once all of the time.

