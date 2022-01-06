The Blacklist season 9 episode 8 spoilers: The betrayal aftermath

While you have to wait until Thursday, January 13 to see The Blacklist season 9 episode 8, odds are it will prove to be worthwhile.

What makes this particular story stand out? Let’s just say that for all of you eager to see the aftermath of what happened with Dembe and Reddington at the end of last year, “Dr. Razmik Maier” could prove to be an ideal opportunity to do that very thing. Odds are, it’s going to be contentious, and things could prove to get progressively messier as time goes on.

Watch our latest The Blacklist review now! Take a look below for all sorts of different thoughts all about what just transpired on the NBC show. Once you do this, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are some other updates coming there and we don’t want you missing any of them.

To get a few more details on the story ahead, check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 8 synopsis below:

01/13/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The death of a professional tennis player leads the Task Force to a doctor who may be fixing the odds for a major sports betting syndicate. Red digs deeper into Dembe’s betrayal. Ressler struggles with sobriety. TV-14

What we’re left to mostly wonder here is relatively simple: Why is Reddington going to have to dig all that deep here? On the surface, it feels rather obvious what happened: Dembe must have felt like Liz deserved the truth before she died. We don’t think that he showed her the letter out of malice or for any sort of hidden reason. Dembe always felt like Reddington should be more transparent with her and it goes back to something he said all the way back at the end of season 4.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay at the site for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







