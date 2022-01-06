Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS, back from season 5 hiatus?

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS, and officially back from its extended holiday hiatus? If you’re looking for an answer to that, we’re happy to help — and also will set up what the future holds within this very article.

So where should we start off? We suppose the natural place here is sharing the good news: The Big Bang Theory prequel is going to be on the air tonight! You’re not going to have to wait too much longer, and the upcoming episode is going to showcase some big-name guest stars and them also a new adventure for the title character. After all, this is what happens when Sheldon gets a dorm room all to himself. This is in a lot of ways a new chapter of his life, and an opportunity to explore freedom in a way that he hasn’t quite had it before.

To get a few more details now on what you can expect, we suggest that you check out the full Young Sheldon season 5 episode 10 synopsis below with other news on what to expect:

“An Expensive Glitch and a Goof-Off Room” – Sheldon gets a dorm room all to himself. Also, Meemaw gains an unwanted business partner, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Jan. 6 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Reba McEntire and Wendie Malick return as June and Professor Hagemeyer, respectively. Melissa Joan Hart directed the episode.

Rest assured that there’s another episode airing after this one next week, meaning that this is not a situation where we’re getting one episode airing on somewhat of an island.

