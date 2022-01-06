Yellowstone season 5: Kelly Reilly talks early enthusiasm

We recognize that the premiere of Yellowstone season 5 is still a good stretch of time away from airing but for now, there’s as much passion as ever to see it. For some proof of that, just take a look at some of the recent ratings! The series set a new high with the season 4 finale and there’s zero reason to think that things are going to wane over the next several months. That’s especially the case when you think about the way the most-recent season capped off.

For Kelly Reilly and her character of Beth Dutton, one of the big surprises here is seeing the immense amount of control she now has over her sibling Jamie. She’s got proof that he tried to dispose of the body of Garrett Randall, and we imagine that she’s going to use that in order to ensure that she reaches her desired result. This is, after all, something she’ll be eager to do as she tries to save the ranch from the likes of Market Equities and other big entities desperate to re-shape the future of Montana.

Speaking in a new interview with Esquire, here is some of what Reilly herself had to say about the enthusiasm that exists around Yellowstone, and also the excitement that is out there moving forward into another season:

We’ve cut a vein somewhere. There’s a lot of people in this country and all over the world who are feeling the same sort of passion for it. I know myself, when I get into a TV show or a film, I know that feeling. The fact that people are feeling that extra thing, it really means a lot to me.

Filming for season 5 should take place at some point later this year; technically, the folks at Paramount have not renewed Yellowstone yet for more, but at this point it does feel more or less like a foregone conclusion that it’s coming back.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Beth’s story moving into Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







