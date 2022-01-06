Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale photo: Why is Dexter at the station?

In just a matter of days the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale is poised to air on Showtime, and all things could come to a boil.

The biggest challenge Dexter Morgan may face here, ultimately, is one that he will not expect. Angela Bishop has already been digging into him and at this point, she’s got a pretty significant piece of evidence. Whether or not she can tie those metal rods to Dexter killing Matt Caldwell, though, remains to be seen.

The photo above clearly shows Michael C. Hall’s character at the police station, where we have to imagine he is being interrogated to some degree. As to what exactly is going on here, we consider that to be very much a mystery.

Do we think that Angela is getting ready to arrest him outright? Probably not, but she may think that in getting him into the station and questioning him, she could find a slip-up or a minor inconsistency in his story that could be exploited. In her mind, she is likely looking for any opportunity she can in order to find a hole in what he’s saying. If she can pull that off, it means that she will be able to really dive in and get closer to a result.

Of course, Angela has to be careful while she’s doing this; if Dexter really is the Bay Harbor Butcher, then she probably realizes that he’s spent years evading detection and being incredibly careful. All of a sudden, this could prove to be her most challenging case yet.

